Two people were arrested early Monday in East Topeka after a Shawnee County sheriff's deputy pulled over a minivan suspected in recent burglaries just southeast of the capital city, authorities said.

The traffic stop was conducted around 3:45 a.m. Monday near S.E. 6th Avenue and Branner.

According to Shawnee County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer, a deputy saw a minivan that matched the description of a vehicle involved in recent burglaries in Shawnee County, including the Peck Subdivision near S.E. 29th and Croco Road.

Stallbaumer said the deputy noticed damage on the silver Mazda minivan that matched photos from a residential security system that were submitted from recent burglaries.

During the traffic stop, narcotics and stolen property were found inside the minivan, Stallbaumer said.

The driver and passenger were then arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Jail.

The driver was identified as Salvador Parga Rodriguez, 26, of Topeka.

According to Shawnee County Jail records, Rodriguez was being held without bond on Tuesday in connection with possession of a weapon by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; transporting open container of liquor; possession of marijuana; burglary; possession of stolen property; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Rodriguez also was being held in connection with aggravated robbery and Topeka bench warrants.

The passenger was identified as Ana G. Acosta-Salas, 27, of Topeka, who was booked into jail in connection with two city bench warrants. Officials said she bonded out of jail Monday morning.