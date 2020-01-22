At its meeting earlier this month the Ford County Board of Commissioners voted to incorporate new territory into the Wright Improvement District to ensure the people who pay for sewage services in the district can vote on board members.

The incorporated area includes houses near Jewell Road located at the southeast corner of town.

Tim Slattery from the Wright Improvement District explained the reason for the expansion is that boundaries had not changed since 1974.

Chairman Shawn Tasset motioned for the approval of the annexation and Commissioner Chris Boys seconded the motion. Commissioners Ken Snook, Tasset and Boys voted unanimously to approve it.

Ford County Fire Chief Rob Boyd recommended to the commission a remount of the 2011 Osage Warrior ambulance. The recommendation will allow the manufacturer of the ambulance to maintain the lifetime body warranty.

The price quote from Osage was $114,930 and was a budgeted item. This will save the county about $100,000.

Snook moved to approve the remount and Tasset seconded the motion. The motion was approved unanimously.

Boyd asked permission to purchase five cardiac monitors from Stryker Corp. in the amount of $165,884 with the trade-in of five old monitors.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the trade.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office will get a new 2020 Chevy Tahoe from Traffic Control Solutions, out of Wichita, in a matter of weeks. Commissioners approved the $36,643 bid unanimously.