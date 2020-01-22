Dodge City will sport a fresh set of spurs this tourism season thanks to a rebrand of the Convention and Visitors’ Bureau by an ad agency that also represented the Grand Canyon.

The city commission voted to approve the seven-week project presented by assistant city manager Melissa McCoy at its Tuesday meeting with the understanding it would be implemented in time to attract new eyes to this getaway destination when tourists are on the move.

The goal of the rebrand is to build cohesion around local attractions, events and facilities to coincide with the new jet service.

McCoy told commissioners she was concerned that preliminary surveys of populations outside Kansas revealed 80% of people had not even heard of this iconic city.

That lack of familiarity would prove problematic to the city’s marketing efforts with target populations down the line, she said.

“We have a lot of interest in how we can bring in a diverse group of travelers, especially younger travelers,” she said. “How would we reach them 10 years from now?”

Montana-based A|D Creative Group was one of nine ad agencies from across the nation that responded to the request for bids to rebrand the CVB.

“A|D had a unique approach working with other destinations similar to Dodge City, specifically with organizations in travel, tourism and economic development,” McCoy said.

A cross-section of Dodge City representatives from the Boot Hill Casino and Resort, the Boot Hill Museum, the Southwest Kansas Economic Development Corporation, Roundup Rodeo and the Chamber of Commerce were polled about what they wanted to see in a visual representation of the city.

“We got inspired by ideas and good thoughts how to move things forward to rebrand Dodge City,” McCoy said. “We want to present something that speaks true to that western heritage.”

The CVB budgeted $25,000 for the project.