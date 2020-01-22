Expansion is nearing its conclusion at Boot Hill Museum as the museum on Monday opened the newly built front entrance with ramp access to the public.

According to the museum, the gift shop has moved into the new location with visitors able to access the shop and lobby area from the new building.

"The nine new exhibits in the building are still under construction and will not be available for the public to view until May of this year," said Laura Tawater, with Boot Hill Museum donor relations.

Boot Hill Museum hosts thousands of students for school tours for Kansas Day celebrations each January.

"These activities prompted staff at the museum to make the move into the new gift shop to offer more room and better access to the museum," Tawater said.

Visitors are welcome to see the new gift shop and lobby and Front Street exhibits.

The grand opening of the new renovations and expansion are slated to take place on Saturday, May 23, and will feature tours, activities, food and other surprises.

Ford County residents will continue to receive free admission year-round.

