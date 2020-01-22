Main Street Dodge City announced that Victory Electric received a Downtown Special Event Grant on Dec. 9, 2019 for the Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off.

The Downtown Special Event Grant is aimed at bringing new events to the historic downtown district. The grant is geared towards attracting events that will energize downtown merchants, provide cultural enhancements of the downtown, and brand downtown Dodge City as a place of inclusion, vitality, community, culture and entertainment.

The grant provides matching funds up to $500 per request to help bring new and emerging events and activities to the downtown area.

Events sponsored through the Downtown Special Event Grant are intended to offer a variety of diverse, high-quality activities that provide compelling reasons to visit downtown Dodge City.

Victory Electric annually hosts the Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off as a free event to the public.

This year the event took place at the newly remodeled Eisenhower Park located downtown.

Local business, organizations and individuals compete annually for bragging rights for the best chili in town. The funds from the grant were utilized to help with supplies, chili awards, and VR reality trailer.

During the event Main Street Dodge City provides Santa’s House, children of all ages get their picture taken with Santa and receive a bag filled with goodies and promotional items from downtown businesses.