The frame of an existing building will be reused and recycled for the CREW Recycling Building at 14th Avenue and Park Street.

The city commission voted unanimously to approve a building proposal from Building Solutions to erect the new facility for $695,947.

While the metal frame from the 4th Avenue and Trail Street location will be reused, all the other material will be new, public works director Corey Keller said.

CREW needed more storage space for recycling commodities and to implement a curbside recycling program, he said.

Commissioners also voted unanimously to approve funding for improvements to the water service at a mobile home park located at 908 Rath Avenue, which contains 41 mobile homes.

The water service on those premises is antiquated and insufficient for residential use, city manager Cherise Tieben said.

Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the sole bid from Building Solutions to address ongoing drainage problems in the Green Hills O’Ford and Trail Street area.

Drainage has been a problem in that area for 20 years, said director of engineering services Ray Slattery.

Building Solutions bid the project at $667,536, almost double the engineer’s estimate, Slattery said.

This should be the final project to improve the damage that drainage silt has caused to the drainage ditch in that area, he said, but “we will never get down to that engineer’s estimate.”

Denying the bid will allow staff to come back in the future to rebid the project.

Mayor Joyce Warshaw and commissioner Kent Smoll were absent from the meeting and did not vote.