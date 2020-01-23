Police have made an arrest in connection to a recent string of damages to property by BBs being shot.

After more instances of BBs shot at windows this week, Salina police on Wednesday arrested Gavven Yungeberg, 19, of Salina.

The arrest stems from an incident at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Save-A-Lot, 511 E. Iron Ave., where a 41-inch by 34-inch upper window on the south side of the store was broken. Damages to the window are valued at about $500.

Police said video surveillance showed a GM-style pickup truck that was dark in color with a toolbox driving past at the time. This same vehicle was spotted at a previous incident of a broken window at Allpak Battery, 845 N. Broadway Blvd. According to police, other surveillance video in the area showed a distinct dent in the driver's side door of the truck.

Later Wednesday, an officer saw a vehicle matching the description of the truck parked on Cheyenne Street, however when police went back to Cheyenne, the vehicle was gone, but it was put out to patrol as a possible suspect vehicle.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, police saw the vehicle driving on Crawford Street and pulling into the 1200 block of W. Crawford. Officers made contact with Yungeberg, who was brought to the Salina police station for questioning while his vehicle was impounded.

Yungeberg was arrested in connection to seven counts of damage to property stemming from damages at Save-A-Lot; Bennett Auto, 651 S. Ohio St.; Popeye's, 720 S. Ohio; Great Plains Credit Union, 2026 S. Ohio St.; Allpak Battery; Stat Care, 1001 S. Ohio St.; and a 1997 Jeep Wrangler in the 800 block of Hancock Street.

Police said the total in damages to these seven cases is about $5,900 and the cases are still under investigation with additional arrests possible.