Humanities Kansas recently awarded the Dodge City Community College a Crossroads grant of $1,500.

The grant will go toward the “Roots and Renascence” exhibition that will be a showcase of contributions from DCCC alumni to the community.

Humanities Kansas, according to its website, is a nonprofit founded in 1972 that awards grants and partnerships that "share stories to spark conversations to draw people together and generate new ideas."

According to DCCC, the upcoming exhibit will include photos that represent the nine decades of DCCC history.

“The exhibit is designed to be celebration of our history — where we came from and also where we are going in the future," Jane Holwerda, DCCC vice president of academic affairs and Roots and Renascence project director, said in a news release. "Although society and culture have changed since 1935, there is still a place for a community college in Dodge City, Kansas.

“As we look forward to our next 85 years, there will always be more changes, challenges and objectives. But, that’s true of any organization.

“We have to stay current and stay relevant. And we have to keep meeting the needs of our students, first and foremost.”

In speaking of DCCC and its 85 years, 2020 will mark the milestone and with it several activities taking place throughout the year.

The theme of the anniversary is “85 Years — Conqs Learning, Earning and Leading,” according to DCCC.

For the Roots and Renascence project, DCCC will collect "selfie" photographs of alumni holding college memorabilia along with photos of themselves while they were students.

The selfies will be part of the showcase exhibition that will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, at the DCCC Little Theater.

DCCC encourages all students from all time frames who wish to participate to contact DCCC at 1-800-367-3222.

