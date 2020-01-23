Dodge City Dillons floral manager Diane Jacobs filled a complimentary Captain America balloon full of helium for a young customer as she recounted just how many Valentine’s Day roses customers purchased on behalf of the elderly last year.

It was 1,623, to be exact.

“Last year was a blowout year,” she said. “Let’s do that again.”

Customers can add the cost of a $3.99 red rose to their total purchase when they check out to support this corporate initiative to brighten up the Valentine’s Day of so many important people.

This is the fourth year the store has participated in the program. Last year, Dodge City Dillons shoppers purchased more roses than shoppers at any of the 81 other Dillons stores in the district.

“I don’t mean to brag,” Jacobs said, “I just can’t tell you how much this means to these people.”

That generosity enabled Jacobs and her team to hand the red roses to residents at every rest home in Dodge City, as well as patients at the VA hospital, Meals on Wheels recipients, Western Plains Medical Complex patients and even the nurses and staff members.

But they didn’t stop there.

Dillons shoppers bought red roses that brightened Valentine’s Day for people who lived far and wide last year, front end department manager Joy Adams said.

“Everyone gets a rose,” Adams said. “We start at Dodge, but we do 300 miles of driving and stop at every rest home in Kinsley, Jetmore, Spearville, Bucklin, Minneola, Ashland, Montezuma, Fowler and Cimarron.

“Some of them said they had never even received a rose before. Doing good things for the community — that’s what we want to push.”

Customers can choose to specify who receives the roses, which are grown on a Dillons floral farm in Miami.

Jacobs and Adams, along with other volunteers, will begin to deliver the roses Feb. 12.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

