Bethel announces fall 2019 academic honors

NORTH NEWTON– Bethel College recently named students whose fall 2019 semester grades earned academic distinction.

To earn semester honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours and not have an I (Incomplete), NR (Not Reported) or IP (In Process) in any letter-graded courses, with the exception of seminars.

Students whose semester grade point average is 3.7 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, while those with a GPA of 3.50-3.699 are listed as members of the Honor Roll. Class designations are made according to the number of hours completed.

Dean's List:

Freshmen

Alejandra Martinez, Newton

Stephany Meyer, Newton

Bethany Regehr, Whitewater

Julianna Schrag, Goessel

Allison Weaver, Hesston

Sophomores

Peyton Fast, Moundridge

Nathan Garber, Newton

Juniors

Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge

Mia Loganbill, Hesston

Abigail Schmidt, Newton

Jordan Singh, Newton

Jessie Thomas, Sedgwick

Seniors

Carine Claassen, Whitewater

Naomi Epp, North Newton

Abby Harders, Moundridge

Jenna Ratzlaff, North Newton

Laura Tran, North Newton

Luke Unruh, Goessel

Mary Vermillion, Newton

Kendrick Weaver, Hesston

Anna Wiens, Goessel

Post-baccalaureate

Elizabeth Schrag, Newton

Honor Roll:

Freshmen

Zachary Kennell, Newton

Sophomores

Evelyn Manresa Lozano, Newton

Juniors

Nathaniel Schmucker, Moundridge

Seniors

Jennifer Andres, Newton

Shawn Bontrager, North Newton

Zachary Esau, Hesston

Kelly Habegger, Hesston

Ryan LaCombe, Newton

Krista Loomis, Walton

Kaycee McClelland, Newton

Bethany announces fall honor roll

LINDSBORG - Bethany College, in Lindsborg recently named 274 students to the Academic Dean's Honor Roll for fall 2019. Students must be enrolled full-time with a semester grade point average of at least 3.50, to qualify.

Local students making the honor roll included:

Tanner W. Browne of HesstonLydia M. Nicholson of HesstonMason S. Dyck of MoundridgeDylan R. Juhnke of MoundridgeSerenity L. Storey of Sedgwick

MidAmerica Nazarene University announces fall Honor Roll

OLATHE - MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President's, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester. A total of 381 students qualified for one of the honors.

All students in traditional undergraduate programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The President's List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.

Following are MNU students named to the President's List, Dean's List and Honor Roll from Harvey County:

Lydia Dages of Hesston, President's List.Sienna Schmidt of Newton, Dean's List.

EMU announces fall 2019 Dean's List

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eastern Mennonite University is pleased to recognize students who were named to the fall 2019 Dean's List. The Dean's List, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades. Local students recognized included:

Lydia Chappell Deckert, English, Peacebuilding and Development, North Newton.Steffen Sommers, Nursing, Hesston.Katherine Szambecki, Writing Studies, Digital Media and Communication, Newton.

Iowa State University announces fall 2019 Dean’s List

AMES, Iowa – A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Local students being recognized included Emily Susan O'Meara, a Dairy Science major from Newton.

Cedarville Student Named to Dean's List

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University students were named to the Dean's List for fall 2019. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Newton's Cameron Clark was one of the students recognized this past fall.

Postier named to fall 2019 honors list

SEWARD, Neb. — Naomi Postier of Newton was one of 263 students named to Concordia University's (Nebraska) honors list for the fall 2019 semester.

The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Bethany Church Named to Dean's List

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Bethany Church of Newton was named to the Dean's List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Honors students named at Baylor

WACO, Texas — More than 4,400 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester. Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Local students who made the list included Clara Grimsley and John William Grimsley, both of Hesston.