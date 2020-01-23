1. A Taste of Hutchinson - The Men Cook: 7- 9 p.m. Jan. 25, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. This is a wonderfully fun and tasty fundraiser event for Salthawk Community Support! This program encourages struggling students at Hutchinson High School and Hutch Middle School 8 to be successfully engaged in school by meeting basic needs as well as providing mentors, tutors, and positive programs. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at Apron Strings, The Wool Market and online at www.trinityhutch.org. Tickets purchased online will be held at the door.

2. Erin Coburn: 8-11:30 p.m. Jan. 25, The Red Shed, 6607 N. Old K-61 Highway, Hutchinson. Cost: $15. A must-see show from this up-and-coming young artist.

3. Adopt-A-Pet: 3-6 p.m. Jan. 24, Heartland Credit Union, 2900 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Join Heartland Credit Union, Cause for Paws and the Hutchinson Animal Shelter for an adopt-a-pet event. Not only could you find your new furry friend, you can also help out Cause for Paws when you open a new checking account with HCU.

4. Chiefs or 49ers Porch Sign class: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 26, Splinters n Rust, 107 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Celebrate a trip to the Super Bowl and show your team spirit with this Chiefs or 49ers porch sign. The class will be $28 and will include all supplies. Tickets at www.splintersnrust.com.

5. 79th annual German Sausage Dinner: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26, Trinity Catholic High School, 1400 E. 17th Ave., Hutchinson. Come out and enjoy the annual Knights of Columbus #612 German Sausage Dinner. Dinner consists of homemade German sausage, potatoes, gravy, sauerkraut, roast beef and vegetables, as well as homemade pies, cakes and desserts. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

6. Multicooker Magic: Oh My, It's After 5! Part 2: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or visit the store. If having delicious food on the table in record time is one of your favorite benefits of the multicooker, then you won’t be disappointed in this class. We will be adding new recipes to this version. Featuring: Crack Chicken, Easy Beef Stew, scrumptious potatoes and veggie side.

7. Annual Chili CookOff and Bingo Night: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 407 E. 12th Ave., Hutchinson. Bring a chili to compete or just come to taste and vote. Plus jump in for some fun rounds of bingo.