“Sometimes people don’t know what they don’t know,” best summarized the frustration expressed Wednesday night by attendees of the Women in Agriculture Farm Financial Series at the Ford County Fairgrounds.

The 35 women present spoke openly on the grounds of anonymity.

The class was the second of four made possible by Kansas State University Research and Extension, which broadcast live lectures online by K-State ag experts to 32 locations across the state.

The topic of discussion centered on the resources available to help producers cope with stress, or rather, the lack of resources available to those who live in remote locations outside the catchment area of community mental health care providers like Compass Behavioral Health.

Vicki Broz, region 2 director for Compass, was present to share mental health literature and to learn from the attendees how they maintain healthy human connections.

“You need to teach us about the farm crisis,” Broz said. “Who do you reach out to when your coping skills aren’t enough?”

K-State Extension agent Andrea Burns described western Kansas as a “blank oasis for available mental health providers for producers.”

One woman, a farmer’s wife and school teacher, said she had to pester a mental health care provider for three months before she was able to schedule an appointment.

“By that time, I wasn’t dealing with the same problems I had been dealing with three months before,” she said.

Women often experience higher levels of stress than men, according to a Compass flyer. Besides working as a full partner in the farm business, many farm women are traditionally expected to have full responsibility for home and family matters.

Some also have an off-farm job, which results in juggling a multitude of different roles and trying to cope with a wide variety of different stressors.

“We’re a resilient group in southwest Kansas,” Burns said. “But sometimes you do feel like you’re at your wits' end.”

On the other hand, some farm wives don’t necessarily want to pay for mental health, another woman said.

“We’re the ones who see the checkbook and know the money’s not there,” she said. “You just suck it up and fix it yourself.”

The average farm size in Kansas is 2,400 acres, and 1,600 of those are crop lands, Burns said.

Farming is considered one of the top 10 most stressful occupations in the United States, and farmers have the highest rate of suicide of all occupational groups, according to a Compass flyer.

Rural stress is a community problem that touches everyone whose life, livelihood and identity is linked to the land and agriculture, said Elaine Johannes, a K-State Extension specialist from Salina, in a lecture titled “This stress is different.”

Anyone can learn to recognize “spillover stress,” which is caused by additional pressures that factor in on top of normal stress.

It may present itself in the warning signs of suicide, such as anxiety, anger and depression, Johannes said.

“Think of yourself as a learner, a leader and a listener,” she said. “Share your resources and brainstorm what your community might do about farm stress.”

Let’s confirm and celebrate why Kansas is here, Johannes said.

“Farmers understand the environment and the world and how it is organized,” she said. “They’re good at making sense of challenging circumstances.”

One young woman said, “The No. 1 complaint is there are women and families who’ve never left the farm or their husband for more than 24 hours.”

In response, an older woman shared her empathy and advice: “You’re never done with what needs to be done, so just let it go for a couple of days. At some point you have to learn that doing that is OK.”

Several women recommended joining a farm wives group on Facebook.

“You don’t necessarily need a professional, you just need to talk to someone who’s been there and done that before,” one said.

For more information, contact Johannes at 785-532-7720 or ejohanne@ksu.edu; Broz at 620-227-8566 or vbroz@compassbh.org; or Burns at aburns@ksu.edu or 620-227-4542.