The Ellis County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Jan 27 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Celebration Community Church at 5790 230th Ave. Please use the office door on the East side of the building.

Randy Gonzales will present “The Kennedy Effect: John F. Kennedy’s 1959 trip to Kansas and its relationship to his national campaign.”

Both members and the public are invited to the presentation.

We have four nominees to fill three open spots on our Board of Trustees. They are Paul Dreiling, Priscilla Hunt, Kris Munsch and Henry Schwaller IV. Only members may vote.

We encourage you to renew or become a member at the meeting. Single memberships are $15 and Family is $25. We also accept donations.

Ellis County Historical Society, founded in 1972, collects, preserves, and exhibits items and documents that illustrate the history of Ellis County.

For more information, call Lee Dobratz, director, 785-628-2624.