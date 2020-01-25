Singing and dancing are two of Emma’s favorite things to do. She is very social and is characterized as a people-pleaser who enjoys spending time with others.

Emma, 15, enjoys playing with baby dolls and musical toys or listening to music on her iPod. The music is soothing to her and has a relaxing, calming effect.

In school, Emma’s favorite class is gym, as she gets to run around and burn off energy. Emma is proud of her school work and works hard to achieve her goals, making positive strides to better herself. She has supports in place to assist her at school. An understanding family with realistic expectations that could advocate for her and always be there for her would be ideal. Her family would need to make a lifetime commitment to her.

Emma’s family would need to be able to provide a safe and calm atmosphere. She deserves a family who would love her and guide her with kindness and compassion.

To learn more about Emma, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7159.