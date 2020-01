Helen Smutz, of Salina, celebrated her birthday Saturday, Jan. 25.

Helen Buchanan was born in West Virginia. She married John Smutz on May 12, 1946, in Pawnee City, Neb.

The couple has four children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

If you see Helen at Presbyterian Manor wish her a happy birthday. Birthday cards and notes can be mailed to Helen at Presbyterian Manor, 2601 E. Crawford St., Salina, KS 67401.