The fifth place game of the Tournament of Champions pitted the Wichita Heights Falcons against the Wichita East Blue Aces.

The Aces took a 52-40 victory on Saturday over the Heights Falcons for fifth place in the tournament that was held at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

Blue Aces Coach Joe Jackson said the game was ugly for a long time. They put on the press in the fourth period to help stop Heights from scoring in transition.

"We were down and had to press. That's the brand we play," Jackson said.

For the first three quarters, the Falcons out pressured the Aces and were killing the Aces on the boards. Later in the game, the team started rebounding better and the press was put on early in the back court.

The Aces suffered a first round loss so the team goal was to have a record of 2-1 in the tournament and they succeeded. Daylan Jones was a big reason for that success. He stepped up and got good position on the ball and was talking to the other players better.

The key to the Aces success was winning the boards but the Aces were having trouble doing that. They were doing good against the transition. The second half was definitely better for the Aces, they started playing together better.

For the Falcons, Alex Norris led the scoring with 7 points and 2 rebounds while Lamon Payne had 6 points and 2 rebounds. They went 5/9 for free throws.

The Blue Aces were led by Fontaine Williams with 7 points and 1 rebound plus 7/9 from the free throw line.

For the Falcons, Lamon Payne led the scoring with 14 and 2 rebounds while Alex Norris had 10 points and 4 rebounds. As a team, the Falcons had 36 rebounds and were 11/23 for free throws.

The Blue Aces outscored the Falcons 23 to 4 in the forth quarter. Leading the team was Fontaine Williams with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Dylan Jones had a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

As a team, the Aces had 31 rebounds and went 21/31 from the free throw line.

