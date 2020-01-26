"Where would you rather be on a Saturday night?" That's the question the Campus Colts head boys basketball coach Chris Davis put to his team as they went into overtime at the championship game of the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City at United Wireless Arena Saturday night.

The team answered with 6 points and took the championship 64-59 over the Bishop Miege Stags in a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

The game was tied late in regulation when Miege's Christian Bowen-Webb had a good look at a three pointer but missed and sent the game into overtime.

Davis said he told the team they were still in the mix. He preaches to focus on the next play and the next play. When Sterling Chapman told Davis he was going to hit a shot at the end of the game, Davis believed him. The team feeds off Sterling's strength. All he cares about is getting better.

But all the players have that common goal to get better. The older guys on the team were proof of that and were making plays.

Both teams had a chance to win the game. Both teams hit so many critical plays. Bishop Miege usually doesn't foul that much but this night they did and the Colts hit 13/20 free throws.

Davis said he hopes this win will propel his team to more wins.

Coach Rich Zych of the Stags said his team had a great effort and came up with big plays when the team needed it. The game came down to a play here and a play there.

The free throws were a problem even with the teams best shooters on the line. And the Stags were beaten on the boards.

"You have to give them (Campus) credit," Zych said.

The Stags zone did make the Colts struggle but they were stalling on the Stags.

Zych said his team was a great bunch of kids and no one works harder. He was proud of their effort especially since they only had five games under their belt. It helped them mature as a team.

"It's games like this that help win state championships," Zych said.

The tempo was fast for both teams as they traded leads to start the game then the Campus press started paying off with steals and rebounds that led to points. Both teams were fighting for rebounds and running the court.

The teams traded shots and the game was close throughout the first quarter.

Campus' Steele Chapman hit a last second shot and the score at the end of period one was Campus 19, Bishop Miege 15.

Chapman started the second quarter with a three pointer to give Campus a 22-15 lead. Thomas King found the range and landed a three pointer then Shawn Warrior stole the ball and drove down the court to increase the Campus lead.

It was fast action up and down the court. When Miege had the ball, they were constantly challenged.

Mark Mitchell fired back for the Stags with a driving layup for two. But the Colts kept applying pressure and maintained their single digit lead. The Stags kept working the defensive pressure and got steals of their own with Mitchell hitting shots to bring the Stags within one.

Campus went to the outside and slowed down for the last shot of the quarter but the Stags answered and got the ball with 40 seconds to go in the half. They worked the perimeter and with four seconds to go in the half, Christian Bowen-Webb hit a three pointer to give the Stags a 30-28 lead over the Colts.

While the Colts seemed to have the edge and had the lead for most of the half, the Stags kept scrapping and came a way with the lead.

For the Stags, Christian Bowen-Webb had 11 points and 1 rebound and Mark Mitchell with 10 points and 4 rebounds. The team had 13 rebounds and 8/8 from the free throw line.

The Colts we led by Thomas King with 9 points and 1 rebound, Sterling Chapman with 7 points and 2 rebounds. As a team, they had 11 rebounds and went 3/6 from the free throw line.

The Stags brought things out at a high pace to start the second half and it paid off with a three pointer by Aiden Wing. The Colts answered quickly and that second half was off to a fast start. The teams traded points.

Campus worked the perimeter looking for an opening and were rewarded with points down low. But the Stags kept the pressure on defense and were aggressive on the offense as they maintained their lead.

Shawn Warrior showed off some good moves to get a two pointer and got the Colts to a one point game.

The Colts were getting steals and making fast breaks that got them close but every time, the Stags had an answer and at the end of the third quarter, the Stags had a 45-41 point lead.

The fourth quarter started with Shawn Warrior hitting a lay up that took its time rolling in and was fouled and made the basket to draw the Colts within one. Then the Colts got a steal and Keither Florence stepped to the line and cooly sank two free throws to give the Colts a one point lead.

But Adien Wing answered with two free throws to give the lead back to the Stags.

Campus kept up the pressure and tied it again with a free throw. The tempo of the game picked up and the score remained a one shot affair.

The tempo stayed fast with both teams defenses fighting for every pass and rebound. But the Stags gradually built up a five point lead halfway through the fourth quarter and continued to build on that lead. But the Colts kept up the own pressure and kept chipping away at the lead. With just 3 minutes to go, Miege held a 3 point lead over the Colts.

The Colts went for a full court press and it paid off with two points to bring them within one. Every shot, every pass was contested. The Colts defense was constantly in the Stags faces. With 43.7 seconds to go, the pressure paid off and the Colts Sterling Chapman tied the game with a long three pointer.

At 33 seconds, the Colts were charged with a foul and Harrison Braudis stepped to the line and calmly sank the first, missed the second but grabbed the rebound. Then a traveling call gave the Colts the ball with 7.1 seconds to go.

A last second shot by the Colts' Shawn Warrior, who had a good look at the basket, missed and the game went into overtime at 58-58.

The Stags had first possession but lost the ball and a long pass by the Colts went out of bounds.

The Stags shot missed and the Colts slowed things down and worked the perimeter and taking up a lot of time.

Finally, the Colts' Sterling Chapman shot and missed but Shawn Warrior got the rebound down low and passed to Keither Florence who hit a layup for a two point lead.

The Stags Mark Mitchell was fouled while shooting and went to the line for two. He hit the first shot but missed the second and the Colts had a one point lead.

There was a scramble for the ball on the floor and timeout was called with exactly one minute on the clock and Campus leading 60-59. Campus had trouble in-bounding the ball and had to call another time out.

The inbounds pass was successful and the Stags pressed hard and the ball went out of bounds but campus maintained possession and kept moving the ball around the perimeter.

Colts Steele Chapman missed a shot but Keither Florence grabbed the rebound and hit a two pointer to give Campus a three point lead. Campus kept pressure on the Stags and Mason Weber was fouled. Weber hit the first free throw but missed the second. The Stags Christian Bowen-Webb missed a last second shot and the final score was Campus 64, Bishop Miege 59.

The game was close all the way with eight points the largest lead.

For Bishop Miege, Mark Mitchell had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Bowen-Webb had 15 points and 1 rebound, Aiden Wing added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

As a team, they had 29 rebounds and were 18/26 from the free throw line.

The Colts were led by Shannon Warrior's double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas King had 15 points and 5 rebounds, Sterling Chapman had 13 points and 3 rebounds, and Keither Florence had 10 points and 8 rebounds.

As a team they had 31 rebounds and were 13/20 from the free throw line.

