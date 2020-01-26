The Dodge City Red Demons took on the Maize Eagles for seventh place as the Tournament of Champions wrapped up Saturday at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

Dodge City fought a hard game and closed the gap and got to within two near the end of the game but couldn't get the lead and Maize won the game, 69-54.

Red Demons coach Tony Starnes said the team played hard and competed well. John Johnson had big night with 27 points and 7 rebounds. Cooper Loll also had a big game with 13.

The Demons had a tough time handling the press but considering that the team didn't have a lot of experience handling the press, they did OK.

"We hadn't played a ton of close games," Starnes said.

But the team fought hard and at the end, the outcome was still in question. The team did move the ball well and players hit a couple of outside shots, Starnes said.

Maize Coach Chris Grill said John Johnson is good at getting to the rim. Dodge was moving the ball well so team had to step up late and spread the floor to get the win. They had to make stops the rest of the way.

During a play near the end when the game was close, there were offsetting technical fouls and a regular foul that resulted in four penalty shots for Maize.

Grill said he would have to review the video to know for sure what happened but he didn't see anything intentional and it just looked like players were going for the ball.

When Dodge was hitting shots, the Maize team had to get under control and control their emotions. They were patient and did a good job. They haven't been in a lot of situations where they spread the floor so it was unusual for them to do it against Dodge.

Maize also had a lot of free throws, 25/32 that kept them in the game when Dodge got hot.

Teams traded shots at the start of game with the lead changing several times in the first couple of minutes. Then the Eagles found the 3-point range and began to pull away. The Eagles applied full court pressure and the Demons struggled to break the press that caused turnovers for Dodge.

Dodge City got a couple of scores near the end of the quarter but the Eagles answered with another three pointer for a 23-9 lead at the end of the first.

The Eagles continued their full court pressure and taking three point shots to start the second quarter. The Demons found the way to break the press but had trouble with turnovers and finding the basket.

John Johnson made a strong fake and scored a layup to start cutting into the Eagles lead.

The Eagles continued their aggressive defense as the Demons worked the outside perimeter. Demons defense kept the Eagles working the perimeter.

Defenses were keeping shots at a minimum and both teams had only scored 3 points at the 4 minute mark of the second period when Dodge's Cooper Loll drained a three pointer. The aggressive play caused fouls sending both teams to the line with mixed results. Loll drained another 3 with two minutes to go to get the Eagles lead to single digits and get the Dodge faithful cheering in the stands.

Three plays in a row, the Demon defense caused turnovers and kept the Eagles within range.

The Eagles responded with with a couple of 2 pointers including a slam dunk by Jacob Hanna in the last 30 seconds.

A last second shot by the Demons bounced and hit the rim but rolled off. At the half, Maize led the game 33-20.

The Eagle Defense held the Demons to just 6/22 field goals.

For the Demons, John Johnson hit 10 points and had 5 rebounds while Cooper Loll had 6 points and 3 rebounds. The Demons outscored the Eagles 11 to 10 in the second quarter.

The Eagles were led by Jacob Hanna with 9 points and 7 rebounds and Kyle Grill with 7 points and 3 rebounds.

The Eagles kept up the full court press and double teamed every Demon possession. Teams traded shots with each hitting threes including John Johnson with three minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Demons kept up the offensive pressure leading to a long range 3 and a Maize turnover.

Tempo shifted to the Demons late in the third and Dawson Taylor cut the Eagles lead to 7.

Tempo started to swing to the Demons and at the end of the third period, Maize led 48 to 39. The Demons out scored the Eagles 19 to 15 in the third.

The Eagles dropped the full court pressure and John Johnson hit a 3 to cut the lead to six. Then he hit a pair of free throws to make the score 48-44 with 5:50 to go in the game. Johnson was fouled again and hit one of two free throws to cut the lead to 3.

The Eagles answered two free throws then Johnson hit a layup and was fouled for an old fashioned three. Daniel Sanchez stole the ball and hit a layup to make the score 52-50 with just over three minutes to go in the game and only behind by two.

The Eagles kept the pressure up and Winston Bing hit a two pointer and a free throw to give the Eagles a 5 point lead. They went to a spread offense and hit a two pointer but the Demons Loll answered a two of his own. With 1:57 to go, it was Maize 57, Dodge 52.

Kyle Grill for the Eagles was fouled and drained a pair of free throws to maintain the Eagles lead.

In a tight defensive effort, a technical foul was called. Officials met and talked with both coaches. Common foul on Daniel Sanchez of Dodge and two offsetting technical fouls. Kyle Grill made two shots for the Eagles.

Coach Starnes continued to discuss the foul with officials as Grill took the common foul shots to give the Eagles a 63 to 52 lead with 45 seconds in the game.

Winston Bing for the Eagles hit a four late free throws. Dodge answered with two but fouled Bing again who hit both free throws.

Final score Maize 69, Dodge 54.

For Dodge City, John Johnson had 27 points and 7 rebounds. Cooper Loll had 13 points and 3 rebounds. The team had 19 rebounds and hit 11/18 free throws. The were 11/19 for two pointers and 3/11 for three pointers.

For Maize, Kyle Grill had 18 points and 3 rebounds, Winston Bing had 18 points and 6 rebounds, Jacob Hanna had a double double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The team had 31 rebounds and were 25/32 from the free throw line. They hit 10/21 two pointers and 8/14 three pointers.

