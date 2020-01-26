The Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds took on the Manhattan Indians Saturday evening for the third place game at the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City. The Indians had a strong performance and took a 63-48 victory over Shawnee Heights to take the third slot in the tournament.

Manhattan Coach Benjamin George said getting this win was important for his team after losing to Bishop Miege in the second game of the tournament.

"We had hurt locker room. Guys were crying," George said. "But I told the guys, we have an option to bounce back."

When they lost in the second round, the team goal was set to get two wins at the tournament and the team responded.

Tyler Higgins gave the team some great minutes and Peyton Weixelman showed some great leadership. Mitch Munson was everywhere, George said.

After a slow start and falling behind in the first quarter, George didn't like the pace. So the team ramped up the pressure. They were rebounding good and didn't have many turnovers. They were able to put together a string of stops and the bench gave some good minutes. The team also got some easy buckets in transition.

George said he had been coming to the TOC since he was an assistant coach and it was an honor play in the tournament. He said his team represented the school well.

The tempo was fast paced with both teams quickly moving up and down the court. Both teams kept working the outside. The Indians showed good patience and kept passing to find the open man.

With 3:16 to go in the second quarter, the score was tied at 22. Manhattan continued to show good passing skills as they worked for inside shots and got a two point lead.

Following a technical foul, Peyton Weixelman made two free throws for the Indians who got a quick 3 and increased their lead as the second quarter drew to a close.

A basket by Chandler Marks and a quick two pointer by Heights gave Manhattan a 33-24 lead at halftime.

For the Indians, Chandler Marks led all scorers with 12 points and 3 rebounds. Raeshon Riddick added 6 points and one rebound while Antonio Barron had 5 points and 2 rebounds. For the team, they had 15 rebounds and were 5/6 from the free throw line.

For the Thunderbirds, Isaiah Johnson had 8 points and Marquis Barksdale had 6 points and 2 rebounds. The team had 10 rebounds and were just 1/4 at the free throw line.

In the second half, the Indians went to work quickly and added to their lead.

Both teams continued to use man to man defense and work the outside. Heights Rayson Riddick completed a three point play with a layup and free shot.

The Indians defense kept producing turnovers and points as their lead increase to 40-25.

Marquis Barksdale found the mark from three point land to break a points drought for the Thunderbirds. Zander Putthoff added another three as the Thunderbirds tried to eat into the Indian's lead then added another to reduce the lead to 10 points for the Indians. Some aggressive defense gave the Thunderbirds the ball and led to free throws by Marquis Barksdale who hit one of two and got the lead to single digits late in the third quarter. A last second three pointer fell short and the Indians led 46-37 at the end of the third.

Manhattan ramped up the defensive pressure to start the fourth quarter and got four quick points.

The final score was Manhattan 63 and Shawnee Heights 48 to give the Indians third place in the Tournament of Champions.

Leading the Indians was Chandler Marks with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Raeshon Riddick had 11 points and 2 rebounds.

As a team, the Indians pulled in 32 rebounds and were 8/11 from the free throw line and hit 25/48 field goals.

For the Thunderbirds, Marquis Barksdale was the workhorse with 18 points and four rebounds.

Isaiah Johnson had 10 points and Zander Putthoff had 8. The team had 19 rebounds, went 4/10 for free throws and were 19/43 for field goals.

