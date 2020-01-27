The Kansas Highway Patrol is still investigating a fatality crash in Dodge City involving a Dodge City Police Department vehicle.

According to the KHP, at approximately 4:56 a.m. Saturday a 2016 Hyundai Accent was driving north on Matt Down Lane as the police vehicle was traveling west on Wyatt Earp Boulevard.

The Hyundai was struck by the police vehicle, a 2018 Ford Explorer, on the passenger side when it entered the path of the Explorer.

The vehicles traveled northwest after the impact with the Hyundai striking and going over the metal guardrail near the intersection and overturning over the guardrail before stopping upright in the north ditch.

The driver of the Hyundai, 26-year-old Vanessa Guzman, of Dodge City, was ejected from the vehicle during the post-impact, according to the KHP crash report.

The police vehicle, driven by DCPD Cpl. Shane Harris, 31, came to rest on the westbound shoulder near the guardrail.

According to a news release from the DCPD, despite officers attempting lifesaving efforts, Guzman was pronounced dead my medical personnel when they arrived at the scene.

According to the DCPD, officers were en route to a report of a break-in in progress at 28th Avenue in Dodge City.

"There was a call from a citizen on 28th Avenue about someone trying to get into her house through the front door," DCPD Police Chief Drew Francis said. "Three officers responded. One officer was able to get to the scene and did not locate anyone outside.

"Two others officers were en route to the call at the time of the crash.

"The deceased driver was not involved with the call that the officers were responding to.

"This type of call is an authorized emergency response (lights and sirens), generally speaking, but each event has many moving parts that can impact the decision to drive with lights and siren.

"The information being reported and relayed to the officers will be what they depend on to make that assessment."

According to the KHP, the crash is still under investigation. KHP did not say whether the officer had his lights and sirens activated.

The officer was transported to Western Plains Medical Complex to be treated for minor injuries.

According to the KHP crash report, the officer was wearing a seat belt and the driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

