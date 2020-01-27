A crowd of 200 racers, fans and family members rolled into the Western State Bank Expo Center Jan. 25 for the 2020 Dodge City Raceway Park awards banquet.

Park director Tommie Estes recognized those drivers whom competed in a majority of the races in the 2019 season with gold-chrome colored trophies he crafted for the occasion.

Estes unveiled his plans to organize a new event, a Hobby Roundup, fans can look forward to this season.

DCRP is located on the south edge of Dodge City on U.S. Highway 283. For more information, call 620-225-3277 or visit www.dodgecityraceway.com.

