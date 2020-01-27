The Santa Fe Trail Sportsman’s Club will hold a Women’s Handgun Familiarization Class at 9 a.m. April 25 at I Don’t Care Restaurant and Sports Bar.

The class will only offer 10 seats, so to give everyone attending the most one-on-one time that may be needed between one instructor.

The purpose of this women’s-only class is to educate those unaware of how to safely use a handgun.

The eight-hour long course will be divided into two parts.

The first part will consist of classroom time in the morning, where the instructor will cover basic firearm safety, handling and storage, operating and using the handgun, skills to use one effectively, and the ranges at which to fire a handgun.

The second part will take place at the Club shooting range, 10977 Denim Road, where students will start with .22 LR revolvers and other semiautomatic pistols and will gradually progress to .380 and 9 mm handguns at individual student’s comfort level.

Safety equipment will be provided, but people taking the course are encouraged to take extra safety precautions by wearing a wide-brim hat or cap and long-sleeved button-up shirts to the shooting range.

While firearms will be provided, students can bring their own, provided they fill out the required information on the application.

Applications can be downloaded and printed from the Club website at www.santafetrailsportsmansclub.com and are required to be submitted by mail with a $50 payment to Santa Fe Trail Sportsman’s Club, PO Box 458, Dodge City, KS, 67801 prior to April 1.

For more information contact range safety officer and class instructor William A. Ward at 620-339-9278 or email him at ward.william9278@gmail.com.