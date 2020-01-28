The Southern Plains Iroquois Activities Association girls basketball tournament continued Monday at the United Wireless Arena after two days of "play-in" action.

The Bucklin Red Aces took on the Ingalls Bulldogs in the early afternoon game. The Aces prevailed and took a 53-45 win over the Bulldogs.

In the following game, the South Central Timberwolves squared off against the Hodgeman County Longhorns and the Timberwolves scored a 41-36 victory.

Bucklin Coach Craig Bowman said it showed a lot of strength, attitude wise, to overcome the first quarter mistakes. Ingalls had good shots and Bucklin had to work hard to keep the game close. Different girls had to step up to get the lead. Arionne Servis had good energy coming off the bench and gave the team some good defense. Danae Scott hit some important three pointers and Mackenzie Birney provided good spark in the third quarter. The team started to rebound better when they switched from zone to man to man.

"We were able to guard them the way we wanted," Bowman said.

Bucklin had played Ingalls already this season and knew how hard this game would be. The coaches told the team they had to come back with an attitude and an effort to bet Ingalls.

Bowman said he preaches to his team they always have to win the game in front of them and not dwell on the past or what's coming.

In the second early afternoon game, the Hodgeman Longhorns took on the South Central Timberwolves. On this day, the Timberwolves came out victorious 41-36 over the Longhorns.

South Central Coach Tim Rietzke said they played scared and had an uphill battle plus they had foul trouble. The team only has nine players to start with and one of the starters had to sit because of an injury. There is a definite lack of competition among the players. They learn to compete by working day in and day out.

The only returner on the team, McKenzie Jellison, filled her part and completed plays. With more experience, the team will get better.

"Give us a year and we'll be competitive," Rietzke said.

The Timberwolves have won this tournament before but the team still has to figure out what they need to do to be successful.

With a young team, its tough to be able to hang in there but thats just what these young players have to do.

"We can play a lot better than we did tonight," Rietzke said.

In the early Round Robin game between teams in the "play-in" bracket, the Pawnee Heights Tigers defeated the Minneola Wildcats, 43-42, on a last second shot in a game that was close all the way.

