The night games at the Southern Plains Iroquois Activities Association girls league tournament at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, the South Gray Rebels took on the Kiowa County Mavericks with the Rebels coming away with a 44-31 victory.

In the second game, the Spearville Royal Lancers paired off against the Ashland Bluejays. The Lancers defense and offense were too much for the Bluejays and Spearville won the game 41-26.

Mavericks Coach Thomas Derstein said he was proud of the way his team played for 20 minutes. Now the coaches have to find a way to fix the other 12 that did not go well for the Mavericks on Monday night.

The team got into foul trouble and some girls had to step up when teammates had to sit down. Talent wise, the team has to mentally put it together.

The Rebels definitely had a height advantage over the Mavericks at every position. They were told they would get blocked but there is now way to practice that.

Now that they have had that experience, they will be better prepared for it the next time it happens.

The team got behind early and its difficult to get those points back and it didn't help when they got into foul trouble. The first 12 minutes needed to be better.

He was proud of his girls and the way the Ellery McMurry came off the bench and provided a spark for the team. She had some good moves on both offense and defense, Derstein said.

Hoffman said he feels good about the team going forward from here. He hopes they will learn from this experience and use it as they make their run into regionals.

South Gray Coach Paul Clancy said their team press was effective and strong. They lost some focus at first but they did well against the woman to woman. They had some trouble with the Maverick's Emma Thompson and had to double team her.

"You can't shut her down but you can try to control her," Clancy said.

All of the team had to step up Monday. The team did miss some scoring opportunities against Kiowa who is a good team in a difficult league.

As for South Gray, they are going to keep playing the same way they have been, they play hard.

In the Mavericks vs South Gray, the Rebels started showing their defensive and offensive skills right away as well as they kept Kiowa County in single digits in the first quarter and had a 15-4 lead at the end of the first.

The Mavericks continued to struggle to break the South Gray press in the second quarter and had little luck getting points on the board. They kept putting woman to woman defensive pressure on the Rebels who kept working the perimeter.

Attison Clark got things going for the Rebels in the second quarter as she caught an outlet pass and put it in for two.

South Gray's defensive pressure caused Kiowa to take difficult, low percentage shots.

On the offensive end, the Rebels found holes in the Kiowa defense and took advantage with shots shots down low. The Rebels defensive pressure kept the Mavericks from getting clear shots and finding the range. Even a breakaway pass and layup wouldn't fall for the Mavericks.

The Rebels kept up the offensive attack and Attison Clark hit a long three to increase the Rebels lead.

Then Clark drove the line again and was fouled but missed both free throws.

The Rebels challenged every pass and every shot plus their taller size made easy shots hard to come by.

At the end of the third quarter, the Rebels led 40-24 over the Mavericks who out scored the Rebels 14-13.

In the fourth quarter, the Rebels had first possession but both teams got steals. Then Addi Heinson hit a two pointer, Raygan Heft hit a free throw and Sabrina Thomas got a steal and drove the length of the court for a layup.

In spite of there hard work, the Rebels were just too much for the Mavericks and South Gray took a 44-31 victory over Kiowa County.

In the last game of the night, the Ashland Bluejays took on the Spearville Royal Lancers. It took a while for teams to find their rhythm but Spearville finally found themselves and after a 8-8 tie to end the first quarter, the Lancers pulled away for a 41-26 victory over the Bluejays.

Spearville Coach Andrew Kempke said his team started out a little tight. One of his normal starters, Ehlaina Hartman, could not be with the team Monday night and a couple of other players had to do more than they were used to doing.

Kristen Huston also stepped up and played some good defense while Taelor Rucker played more minutes than she usually does. The team ran a lot of offense through her.

The team wasn't running their offense as smart as they should.

"We played hard but not smart," Kempke said.

When they did start to jell, they slowly built a lead. Alissa Heskamp stepped up and played hard, especially on defense.

Kempke said the coaches constantly preach, "you've got to go guard, you've got to go guard, you've got to go guard."

Offensively, they usually run the press better.

Ashland is a good team and has a lot of talent and they will get better as the year goes along, Kempke said.

In the game, both teams came out with fast paced defenses and the offenses had a tough time finding open shots. Every shot and pass was contested. Good shots were hard to come by and both teams scrapped for every look at the basket.

A few points did make it into the basket and the first quarter ended in an 8-8 tie.

Both teams continued to work fast paced offense and strong defense as they worked for the open shot.

After trading shots in the first half, Spearville started working together better.

Player after player started to step up and play better ball.

While the Bluejays were struggling against the Lancers defense, they were getting few points.

Once the game was in hand, the Lancers spread the floor for the last couple of minutes and didn't try to score.

The final tally was Spearville 41, Ashland 26 as the Lancers outscored the BlueJays 19-9.

