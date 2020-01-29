After Christmas break, Final Friday in downtown Dodge City returns for its first event of 2020.

Starting from 5 to 7 p.m., Flowers By Irene will feature Super Bowl themed drinks and snacks while New Creation Studio will hold store sales and feature Christian artwork from 5 to 7 p.m.

My Studio Yoga will have a free drop-in class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

"It will be a chance to loosen up stressed muscles and unwind and relax for the weekend," My Studio owner Amber Vega said.

From 6 to 8 p.m., 2nd Ave. Art Guild will feature work from guest artist Crystal Hammerschmidt. According to Hammerschmidt, her featured work spans the last year and a half.

"I made a switch from managing a silkscreen press full time, and flipped my world upside down when I put myself back into a student role," Hammerschmidt said. "The prints you will see are an eclectic mix, in style, subject matter and process.

"I have combined lithography, etching, monotypes and of course silkscreen printing to create a colorful word of texture and imagery. I have always found the fluidity of painting satisfying and enjoy adding watercolor to give an additional richness in color to my etchings."

Hammerschmidt said she enjoys the possibility of multiplicity of printmaking as it allows her to swap colors and papers while combining, cutting and reassembling the pieces into a new piece than from the original concept.

"Experimentation and exploration has been the driving force for me in the past year, as I reunited with tools and equipment that I have not touched in well over a decade," Hammerschmidt said. "I shamelessly admit to feeling like a kid in a candy shop, but instead it was a brand new art and design building with grand windows and all the space I could imagine."

From 7 to 9 p.m. at Red Beard Coffee, there will be live music from A.B. Lincon as well as the rollout of Red Beard's Valentine's Day special drink.

Also from 7 to 9 p.m., Dodge City Brewing will feature photography from Mike Umschied, who will display his 2019 storm-chasing photos.

Boot Hill Distillery from 8 to 10 p.m. will be featuring its first artist for Final Friday with the title Cocktails and Canvas.

According to Boot Hill Distillery director of sales Lee Griffith, local artist Sharon Smith will display her works in watercolor, acrylics and pastels.

"Some pieces will be framed, some will not and there will be opportunities to purchase," Griffith said. "She has had a few pieces on display at the distillery for a while and has also provided artwork for a postcard series sold in the tasting room.

"She will be at the distillery to talk with folks as well."

The distillery will have cocktails on tap as well as the regular menu with the tap featuring the Vodka Basil Lemonade and famous Red Demon.

The distillery will also have fire pits going for those wanting to hang out on the patio.

