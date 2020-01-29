St. Bernard #97 Order of the Eastern Star will be holding a Quilts of Blessing luncheon and awards ceremony at the Masonic Lodge Hall, 1207 W. McArtor on Saturday, Feb. 1 at noon.

They will be honoring Pat Shrader for community service with Circle of Hope as well as eight veterans that will receive Quilts of Valor for their service.

The ceremony is open to the public.

St. Bernard Chapter #97 has also been taking donations on a patriotic quilt over the past year and one lucky winner will be awarded that quilt.

The proceeds from the project will go towards the State Service Dog Project.

The Order of the Eastern Star is a non-profit service organization with 500,000 members across the world.

For more information, contact Nola Vice, secretary at 620-227-2439