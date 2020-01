Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr is looking for community assistance in locating Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 21, who is a suspect in a rape and aggravated kidnapping case.

According to Carr, Gonzales is believed to have traveled outside of Kansas and may be in surrounding states.

If Gonzalez is located, contact the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Servis at 620-227-4501 or Ford County Communications 620-227-4646 or 911 for an emergency.

