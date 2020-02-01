Neither the Garden City or Kapaun-Mt. Carmel girls’ basketball teams could hold double-digit leads, but the Buffaloes made the last run to claim a 49-44 overtime win in the final pool play game of the 44th Newton Invitational Tournament.

The 8-4 Buffaloes won the overtime 5-0 as Kapaun missed all seven shots taken.

“I really liked our defensive intensity from the start,” Garden City coach Matt Pfeifer said. “We played a lot harder than we did last night. We didn’t really worry about what the score was. We just wanted to play hard. Basketball is a game of runs.”

Freshman Amaya Gallegos led Garden City with 17 points. Julie Calzonetti and Keyhana Turner each added nine.

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, 6-7, was led by Kaelin Quigley with 11 points, Sophia Gimino with 10 and Jennifer Jacobs with 10.

Kapaun lost three starters to fouls in the fourth quarter, aiding Dodge City’s comeback.

“That really helped us going into overtime, knowing we tied it up and they had three starters out,” Pfeifer said. “We knew if we could score early in overtime, we’d have some success.”

Kapaun was held scoreless for the first seven minutes of the game, allowing Garden City to take a 13-1 lead. The Crusaders missed all six shots taken and had six turnovers. The Buffaloes were five of 10 shooting.

Garden City had the cold hand shooting in the second quarter as Kapaun was able to draw within five at the end of the half, 21-16.

Garden City was hampered by two of seven free throw shooting in the half.

Kapaun used a 14-3 run to open the second half to take the lead. Kapaun led 34-29 at the end of the period, aided by eight Buffalo turnovers.

Quigley opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer. Gimino added a short jumper to the run. Garden City replied with a 9-0 run. Garden City was two for seven from the line in the run. A Julie Calzonetti layup with 1:41 remaining put the Buffaloes in the lead. Quigley answered with a 3-pointer with 54 seconds in regulation.

Gallegos hit a layup with 36 seconds in regulation. A Quigley shot went over the backboard with two seconds left in regulation, sending the game into overtime.

Alli Meng opened the overtime with a layup. Gallegos hit one of four free throws. Keyhana Turner hit one of two free throws with 29.4 seconds left.

“I didn’t even realize we were down 10,” Pfeifer said. “It felt like we were playing alright. We just needed to shore up some things and taking it one possession at a time.”

Garden City plays in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We just need to match our defensive intensity,” Pfeifer said. “When we play hard defensively, we do well.”

KAPAUN-MT. CARMEL (6-7) — Orr 0 2-2 2, 2; Quigley 1 (3) 0-0 0, 11; Gimino 4 2-2 3, 10; Bina 0 0-0 0, 0; Bezdek 0 0-0 0, 0; Steiner 0 0-0 0, 0; Ayala 0 2-4 5, 2; C.Bruening 1 1-2 5, 3; K.Bruening 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Jacobs 2 6-8 1, 10; Dalian 0 0-2 4, 0; Anciaux 1 1-2 5, 3; TOTALS 9 (4) 14-22 25, 44.

GARDEN CITY (8-4) — Beasley 0 1-4 1, 1; Calzonetti 2 (1) 2-4 3, 9; Becerril 1 (2) 0-1 1, 8; Franco 1 1-3 1, 3; Gallegos 7 3-8 2, 17; Simmons 0 0-0 4, 0; Meng 1 0-0 2, 2; Turner 1 7-10 4, 9; TOTALS 13 (3) 14-29 18, 49.

Kapaun-MC;1;15;18;10;0;—44

Garden City;13;8;8;15;5;—49