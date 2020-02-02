Ken and Jody Jeske will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Carver Center, 315 N. Second, Salina.

Ken and Jody were married Feb. 2, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Salina.

They have two children, Laurie Jeske (Gary Zrubek) and Lance Jeske (Amber), both of Salina.

Ken retired from Hawker Beechcraft. He enjoys mowing for the city in the summer and doing little projects around the house. Jody retired from Saline County Health Department. She enjoys gardening and sewing.

Together, they host friends and family for all kinds of celebrations, dinners and game nights. They also enjoy raising their puppy, Millie.