A 47-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon following an incident in which authorities said he pointed a gun at another person inside a business just south of Topeka.

Shawnee County sheriff's officials said the incident occurred around 4:20p.m. Sundays when deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard on a report of a man pointing a firearm at another individual inside a business.

Deputies arrested Keith E. Austin in connection with the incident.

Austin was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with attempted first-degree murder; aggravated criminal threat; aggravated assault; disorderly conduct; possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol; battery; and criminal use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details weren't available Monday morning.