SYRACUSE - Ronald Ivan Bliss, age 74, died at the Lone Tree Retirement Center in Meade, KS on January 28, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1945 in Crystal Plains Township near Portis, KS, the son of Ivan Edward Bliss and Ruth Ellen (Thorpe) Bliss.

He grew up in the Crystal Plains Township and later in 1980, he was the Chief of Police in Wilson, KS for four years. On July 18, 1965, he married Katherine Earlene Bowles and later on June 5, 1977, she passed away. On December 22, 1989, he married Ethel Lola Pope in Syracuse, KS. In 1989, he began working for Popejoy Concrete which later in 1995 changed to Tarbet Concrete. He retired in 2007 and continued to reside in Syracuse. On December 20, 2018, he moved to the Lone Tree Retirement Center due to his health and to be closer to his daughter Kathy, and resided there until his passing.

He is survived by his spouse, Ethel Lola (Pope) Bliss of Syracuse, KS, sons; Ronald Wayne Bliss of Roundup, MT, Danny Bliss of Evans, CO, John Lundblade of Sublette, KS, Vernon Lundblade of Syracuse, KS, Wayne Lundblade of Syracuse, KS, daughters; Kathy Lentz of Meade, KS, Gaylene Bliss of Downs, KS, Kimberley Nielsen of New Llano, LA, Becky Jackson of Houston, TX, brothers: Don Bliss of Syracuse, KS, Danny Bliss of Downs, KS, sisters: Linda Slater of Monte Vista, CO, Judy Telelle of Downs, KS, 16 Grandchildren, 38 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Donna Marsh, and a granddaughter.

Memorial Services will be held February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. (MST) at the Wesleyan Church, in Syracuse, KS, followed by a lunch at the church. Condolences may be sent to fellersfh@yahoo.com. In-lieu-of-flowers memorial contributions may be payable Ron Bliss Memorial Fund, sent in care of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments LLC, P.O. Box 1253, 401 N. Sumner, Syracuse, KS 6 7878.