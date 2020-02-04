The Dodge City High School forensics team opened its 2020 season at the Southwestern Heights Invitational this past weekend in Kismet as well as in Newton for its invitational.

According to DCHS forensics coach Johnny Dunlap, the team placed second at Southwestern Heights overall with a squad made up of mostly novices.

For the state championship, the forensics team qualified for six events for students Hever Arjon (novice, junior) qualifying in original oration (second place) and extemporaneous speaking (first place); Bryan Nguyen (novice, junior) qualifying in impromptu speaking (second place) and extemporaneous speaking (second place); Olivia Ramos (varsity, junior) qualifying in program of oral interpretation (first place) and Eduardo Orona Villenueva qualifying in humorous interpretation (second place).

“Six state championship qualifiers and second place in our first tournament of the season is a great way to begin,” said Dunlap.

At the Newton high school invitational, the DCHS forensics team placed second overall against 19 schools.

According to Dunlap, the Newton invitational also had five events qualify for the state championship.

In Newton, the qualifiers for state were Olivia Ramos (varsity, junior) in program of oral interpretation with another first place finish and first place in duo interpretation with partner Arden Ingram.

Kylie Smith (varsity, senior) qualified in dramatic interpretation (first place) and duo interpretation (second place) with partner Halley Robinson.

Alicia Santos (varsity, junior) qualified in program of oral interpretation (second place).

For both weekend invitationals, the forensics team earned an additional 10 medals.

The forensics team will next compete at Wichita East High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, for a National Individual Event Tournament of Champions qualifying tournament.

According to Dunlap, the National Individual Event Tournament of Champions is one of the largest tournaments of the season, featuring 34 schools competing in more than 700 events.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

