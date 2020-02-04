Today’s Birthday (02/04/20). Realize dreams this year with help from friends. Consistent practice builds strength and skills. Listen to inner wisdom. Solving team puzzles this summer inspires physical advancement by leaps and bounds. A romantic challenge next winter deepens bonds. Your community has whatever you need.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Edit your communications and consider consequences in advance. Stick to practicalities and avoid distraction. Focus on plans rather than action. Take detailed notes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A spontaneous profitable opportunity is worth grabbing. Prepare what’s needed. You can make a bundle with well-played cards. Plan your moves in advance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take extra time for yourself. It’s OK to let your power shine. Growing stronger helps others too. Abandon a worn-out habit. Focus on the positive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet spot to think and plan. Crawl into your shell if you want. Enjoy music, birdsong or silence. Small changes reap big rewards.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends help you make the perfect connection. Stick to practical priorities and plan your moves in detail before initiating action. Keep secrets and confidences.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Handle practical professional responsibilities and ignore rumors, gossip or distractions. You don’t have the full story yet. Wait for developments. Upgrade your image.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize experiences, encounters and destinations for greatest efficiency. Expect communication delays and traffic. Monitor conditions and move when the coast is clear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t worry about the small stuff. Fantasies distract from financial priorities; keep a steady focus on what’s needed to keep your boat afloat.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Partnership provides strength and support. Arguments could spark over nothing; stay patient and remember your shared commitments. Keep your promises. Manage practical details.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and wellness. Demands on your energies could seem overwhelming. Postpone what you can. Get help when needed. Eat and rest especially well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Go for no-frills fun rather than clinging to worn-out fantasies. Let go of romantic expectations and focus on what and who you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide domestic stability and comfort, one washed dish at a time. Not everyone agrees on how things should be. Abandon preconceptions or unrealistic expectations. Listen.