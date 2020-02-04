The Wellington Dukes girls basketball team made it to the winner’s bracket, Saturday, after defeating Wichita Northwest 58-52, Thursday at the Mid-American Classic Girls Basketball Invitational.

Wellington lost to the Olathe South Falcons, Saturday, with a score of 65-36. The Falcons’ Dani Winslow scored 26 points in that game. Ali Zeka, who was named with Winslow to the All Tournament Team, scored 15 points for Wellington.

Olathe South scored 29 points in the first quarter to Wellington’s 12. The Falcons scored 17 in the second quarter. The Dukes scored 5. The Falcons and the Dukes each scored 12 points in the third quarter and 7 in the fourth.

Wellington took fourth place in the tournament, held in McPherson.

Olathe South: Danni Winslow, 26, Sophie Reed, 12, Reagan Halladay, 9, Mandy Truitt, 8, Avery Halladay, 3, Reagan Ponzer, 3, Emma Kappenberger, 2, A’yonne Duncan, 1, Elizabeth Webb, 1

Wellington: Ali Zeka, 15, Alexus Clift, 7, Ashlyn Gerten, 5, Natalie Henning, 5, Maddie Nance, 2.