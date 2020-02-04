In the leadup to its grand opening, Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, located at 1513 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City, will hold a meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with attendees having a chance at winning some top prizes.

The community will have a chance at a 65-inch television as well as tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters when they return to United Wireless Arena in Dodge City on March 10.

The center will also be giving away free doughnuts and pizza and other gifts to the first 300 people to tour the new facility, as well as $400 in local gift cards.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to meet our team and tour our facility,” said Xpress Wellness area manager Jean Powers. “We’re excited to join the community and look forward to meeting everyone.”

The company’s mascot, Pronto, will be attending and will meet with all guests who attend.

The event is open to the community and free to attend.

“Dodge City is a great community and we look forward to investing in the lives of people,” said chief medical officer Scott Williams. “This is a fun event for our team to celebrate the opening of our clinic and the chance for the community to see the clinic and meet the team.”

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at the new facility.

