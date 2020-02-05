All Ellis County High School Students are invited to participate in the Ellis County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge set for Wednesday March 11th at 9 a.m. at BriefSpace, 219 West 10th.

The YEC Series is a NetWork Kansas program, presented in partnership with the Kansas State University Center for Entrepreneurship and the Kansas Masons to provide prize money to YEC event winners and access to the state-wide competition, the Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Our local entrepreneurship competition is hosted by Grow Hays, Investing in Ellis County, and involves students preparing a written business plan or executive summary, a “tradeshow booth” (similar to a science fair tabletop display and will be provided to each team), and a pitch or presentation. Students register, submit their executive summary, and then present their trade show booth and 4 minute presentation at the event on March 11th. Students’ work is judged by local entrepreneurs, resource partners or other adults. Students can compete individually or as a team.

1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will earn their share of $1,200 in cash prizes. All entries are also eligible for $200 prize awards for Best Trade Show, Ready to Launch and People's Choice sponsored by Midwest Energy, Nex-Generation and Sunflower Electric!

During the 2018-2019 academic year, NetWork Kansas E-Communities held 40 local-level youth entrepreneurship competitions for more than 850 entrepreneurs as part of the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Series, culminating in a statewide championship. Grow Hays held their first YEC competition in March 2019 with TMP's Ethan Lang taking first place locally and also nabbing top honors at the State KEC at K-State!

Those interested in participating, can find additional information at https://yecapp.knack.com/yec-version-20#welcome/ or by calling Grow Hays at 785.628.3102.