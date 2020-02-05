A pedestrian died early Tuesday after he was struck by a car while walking on a Sumner County highway, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 6:20 a.m. on US-160 highway, about 2 miles east of Wellington. The location was about a half-mile east of the Kansas Turnpike, which is Interstate 35 in that area.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier was eastbound on US-160 when it struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Joseph Edward Franklin Darling, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol's online crash log said Darling was from Atoka, Kan., but The Topeka Capital-Journal could find no record of such a town. There was an Atoka, Okla., however. That town, which has about 3,100 residents, is located in southeastern Oklahoma.