Topeka police were investigating a stolen-car case in which the female victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries early Wednesday on the city's west side.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 2:48 a.m. outside the Denny's restaurant at 1500 S.W. Wanamaker.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a robbery and aggravated battery to an individual.

According to initial reports, Koenen said, a 25-year-old woman left her vehicle running and unattended while she went into the restaurant.

As she was leaving the business, she witnessed an unknown white male enter her vehicle.

The woman then attempted to stop the man from driving away in her vehicle and "in the process was injured," Koenen said. Details about how the woman was injured weren't immediately available. However, Koenen said the weapon used in the incident was the woman's car.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries that were believed to be minor.

A more detailed description of the man who stole the woman's car weren't available mid-morning Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. People with information also can email telltpd@topeka.org or make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.