Dodge City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the 2020 Street Program, an annual manifest of proposed street construction projects, at their Feb. 3 meeting.

Commissioner Kent Smoll was absent and therefore did not vote.

As much as $485,000 from the special streets fund was allocated for use in the construction and maintenance of the city’s streets to repair cracks and chips, as well as to repair or replace traffic signals and sidewalks.

An additional $4.5 million in general obligation funds was allocated to complete the program as presented to commissioners in a work session earlier Monday.

Of that, $2.73 million would be needed to reconstruct or overlay the streets included in the Asphalt Street Projects, which were selected based on their traffic volume, public safety and previous major maintenance and the ability of staff to stretch funds as far as possible, city engineer Tanner Rutschman said.

Those proposed projects include the reconstruction and realignment of 6th and 7th Avenues, improvements to 14th Avenue and McArtor Road and the widening and improvement of Trail Street.

Additional proposed projects include drainage improvements to Avenue D and Wyatt Earp Boulevard, the repair and construction of the Second Avenue Bridge, the repair and design of the 14th Avenue Bridge and improvements to the levee certification.

Those levee improvements will ensure the city’s levee system is certified in accordance with Federal Emergency Management Agency and that properties within the flood zone are not required to maintain flood insurance, Rutschman said.

Finance Director Nicole May said she has worked closely with the city engineers on the costs for the 2020 Street Program.

“Debt numbers are included in these figures,” May said. “The goal is not to finance more than we’re paying off, and this falls into that category.”

As for the ongoing reconstruction of Central Avenue, director of engineering Ray Slattery told commissioners, “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Soon Central Avenue will be open to north-bound traffic, he said.

The reason for the one-way only stipulation is due to the construction of an additional lane at the northwest corner where Central intersects with Comanche Street, Slattery said.

Brick laying at Vine Street and Central Avenue will commence next week, and permanent striping, as well as speed-limit and school zone signage will take place in March.

Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of a $90,000 tract of land located at 407 Cottonwood Ave., to complete a land acquisition intended for the new site of the public works and parks department at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Park Street.

The land will be purchased with money from the city’s growth and development fund.