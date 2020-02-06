At its January meeting, the Dodge City Community College board of trustees unanimously approved equipment to expand the campus eSports club.

"Months ago an eSports program was created on campus," DCCC finance director Glendon Forgey said. "Esports is a growing trend across colleges and universities with competitions. For the club to be competitive they need adequate equipment with a minimal investment that will help with enrollment and retention of students."

According to Forgey, the purchase would be of six bundles, which would also be used for graphic design.

Adding to the technology discussion, trustee Kelly Henrichs, a dentist, said his dental office recently added 3-D equipment and X-ray and video imaging, all of which was developed by the gaming community.

"It's going into the medical field as well," Henrichs said.

Regarding eSports overall, there could be events put in place at the DCCC Little Theater with a big screen TV to hold competitions and, according to DCCC athletic director Jacob Ripple, there is talk with the National Junior College Athletic Association of having eSports as a certified activity.

"For now I recommend keeping it on the club side because there is some very big questions about the amateurism of it because there is a lot of prize money in it," Ripple said. "The NJCAA is struggling right now to figure out if they are going to fit under the amateurism laws we currently have."

The trustees approved the purchase of the eSports equipment, 6-0. Trustee Bill Turley was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

Trustees also approved with a 6-0 vote for the addition of a speed and strength consultant for DCCC sports programs.

According to Ripple, Marcus Santi would be the consultant at a fee of $5,000 a month for five months. He would specialize in strength and conditioning and mental training of student athletes.

"A lot of studies show that strength and conditioning coaches are essential in safety of student athletes," Ripple said. "Santi met with our staff on his own accord and has ideas that are not the same as other coaches. They are very unique."

Because of current budgeting, however, Ripple said the college would not be able to bring Santi in on a full-time basis at this time.

"Hopefully down the road we can," Ripple said. "He's worked with the University of Memphis and high schools around the country.

"He has worked with (DCCC trustee chairman, Gary) Harshberger's son before and helped out other departments as consultant."

Santi will focus primarily on football and track but will be a resource for every coach at DCCC and all student-athletes.

"Medical professionals are starting to see benefits of coaches being separate from strength and conditioning coaches for athlete safety," Ripple said. "As a consultant this is a first step for us to be proactive."

Trustees also voted on the naming of the DCCC trustees chair and vice chair positions.

Harshberger was re-elected as chairman with a 5-0 vote and trustee Kathy Ramsour was elected as vice chairwoman with a 5-0 vote.

