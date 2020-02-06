In continuing its support of western Kansas students, 3i SHOW sponsor Western Kansas Manufacturers Association announced its 2019-20 scholarship recipients for students attending area community colleges, technical colleges and universities.

According to the WKMA, the annual scholarships are for freshman students who have graduated from a western Kansas high school, are residents of western Kansas and are U.S. citizens.

The scholarships are given to students who are preferably enrolled in agri-business, industrial or mechanical engineering, pre-engineering or business administration.

The scholarship recipients for 2019-2020 school year from WKMA are: Jade Bamberger, Dodge City High School graduate, awarded a $500 scholarship to Barton Community College; Carson Gerstner, a home-schooled student from Clearwater with a degree from Christian Liberty Academy of Illinois, awarded a $500 scholarship to Dodge City Community College; Conner Born, a Hill City High School graduate, awarded a $500 scholarship to NCK Tech; Jaren Berning, a Scott Community High School graduate, awarded $500 to Northwest Kansas Technical College; Daniel Torres, a Liberal High School graduate, awarded a $500 scholarship to Seward County Community College; Hayden Bachman, a Meade High School graduate, awarded a $700 scholarship to Fort Hays State University; Mason Brenner, a Meade High School graduate, awarded a $700 scholarship to Kansas State University; and Taryn Sattler, a Rawlins High School graduate, awarded a $700 scholarship to the University of Kansas.

WKMA added there is a remaining scholarship available to Garden City Community College.

The WKMA scholarships are partially funded by the sale of limited-edition hats commemorating the 3i SHOW each year.

The 66th annual 3i SHOW will be held March 19-21 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City and hats will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact WKMA toll-free at 877-405-2883 or at 620-227-8082.

