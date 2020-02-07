Conservative religious groups and Republican lawmakers fell short Friday of the two-thirds majority in the Kansas House to place on statewide ballots an amendment declaring the Kansas Constitution never conferred abortion rights to women.

Special-interest groups and politicians of both parties responded Friday to gridlock in the Kansas House with furious lobbying on a proposal placing before the state's voters an amendment declaring the Kansas Constitution never conferred abortion rights to women.

Champions of the Senate-approved amendment want to rebuke the Kansas Supreme Court with a public vote on an amendment clarifying the constitution's Bill of Rights shouldn't have been interpreted to include the right to an abortion. Supreme Court justices issued their controversial ruling in April affirming personal rights of autonomy extended to pregnant women.

Opponents of the amendment claimed it could ultimately lead to a ban on abortion in Kansas, while proponents argued the court's ruling cleared a path to strike down dozens of abortion regulations.

Despite applying pressure on about 10 Republicans and Democrats in the House viewed as potential swing votes, the GOP leadership convened without the two-thirds majority of 84 votes required of a constitutional amendment. A preliminary vote Thursday showed 80 votes for the amendment. Gov. Laura Kelly, former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius and the four U.S. House members from Kansas made personal appeals to representatives.

A "call of the House" was invoked by Republicans at 10:20 a.m. to lock members in the chamber. Technically, it is a procedural device to halt action on the floor while a search is conducted for any House member not present. The strategy is frequently deployed by legislators buying time to persuade reticent colleagues or to engage in partisan negotiations.

"We have a process here that is sometimes messy, that sometimes takes time, but it involves us talking to one another," said Rep. Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa. "We're going to get the votes and get this done today."

House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, said advocates of the amendment were short of the 84 minimum and the behind-the-scene lobbying had turned ugly and personal. Potential swing voters have had their religious faith challenged by amendment supporters, he said.

"It's going to be strong-arming. Threaten. They're like bullies," said Sawyer, describing the mounting attacks on legislators. "They're getting a tremendous amount of pressure."

Lobbying organizations, including Kansans for Life, targeted four Republicans and three Democrats in a bid to reach the 84-vote benchmark. The organization hit social media with a statement that characterized opposition to the amendment as "an endorsement of abortion up to the moment of birth" and a vote against state law requiring minors to seek parental consent for an abortion.

Jeanne Gawdun, a lobbyist with Kansans for Life, stepped into the gridlock at 2 p.m. by demanding the GOP-controlled House and Senate block consideration of Medicaid expansion until the abortion amendment cleared the Legislature. A Senate committee has been preparing to consider a bipartisan Medicaid bill endorsed by the Democratic governor and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park.

"KFL calls upon the Legislature to immediately halt any advancement of Medicaid expansion,” Gawdun said.

The Kansas Catholic Conference, led by former state Rep. Chuck Weber, issued an alert aimed at Rep. Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth, proclaiming failure of the constitutional amendment would mean "Kansas taxpayers will almost certainly be forced to pay for abortions under Medicaid expansion."

April Holman, executive director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, said abortion and Medicaid expansion were separate issues that shouldn't be bound together. She said expansion of Medicaid to at least 130,000 low-income Kansans would save lives through delivery of preventative health care, cancer screenings, medication and mental health services.

The abortion amendment adopted 28-12 by the Senate contained no exception for instances in which a pregnant woman was the victim of rape or incest or when attempting to save the life of the pregnant woman. Both exemptions are features of Kansas abortion law.

Another sticking point was placement of the amendment on the August primary ballot, which historically has low turnout. Moving the public vote to the November general election might close the vote gap in the House, but supporters of the amendment indicated mixing it with the presidential election could draw more abortion-rights voters to the polls.

The state Supreme Court's opinion in April pointed to text in the constitution's Bill of Rights that granted Kansans inalienable natural rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

"We are now asked: 'Is this declaration of rights more than an idealized aspiration? And, if so, do the substantive rights include a woman's right to make decisions about her body, including the decision whether to continue her pregnancy?' " the court's opinion said. "We answer these questions, 'Yes.' "