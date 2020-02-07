The Dodge City High School Red Demons wrestlers headed north for a dual meet with the Colby Eagles. The team had a strong showing winning 9 of the 14 matches for a 50-27 win, putting the Demons at 13-3 on the season.

"The team wrestled really well," said DCHS wrestling coach Tate Lowe. "We pushed the action and got a lot of pins. We were aggressive and going for more points."

Ruben Rayas has been making the jump from 160 to 170 to fill in but he has been bumped permanently to 170.

He faced a state placer from a year ago, Cade Lanning, and got a win by fall.

The move fit Rayas' personality. He was willing to go up a weight class and the move was the best overall for the team and for him.

"The move was what we were going to do and we went with it," Lowe said.

In the meet, Marcelino Otero also stepped up and got a technical fall win.

At 132, Miguel Aguilera took control of his match and got an escape in the third period. He went on to get a fall win over Kaden Frahm, who had defeated Aguilera in a match earlier this year.

"It was good for Miguel to get a redemption win. He's really turning his season around," Lowe said.

The Red Demons have a week to prepare for their last regular season match against Liberal.

Liberal has some decent wrestlers but the Demons are looking to finish strong in the WAC.

They could be co-champs but someone would have to beat Great Bend. However the match with Liberal turns out, it will be a good season for the Demons.

"We'll finish our season on a high note for regionals," Lowe said.

Regionals will be at Topeka Washburn Rural on Feb. 21 and 22. There will be 18 teams and a wrestler has to finish in the top eight to qualify for state.

After Liberal, the Demons will have eight days before regionals so they will have some time off and be ready for post season.

"It's good for our guys to get fresh legs to go into the post season," Lowe said.

The Demons had a walkover win at 106 and their regular 285 did not wrestle because of strep throat.

DCHS 9 vs Colby 5 team results. Dodge City wrestlers listed first:

106 Juan Castro walkover (win).

113 Damian Mendez fall (win) over Conner Lanning.

120 Ismel Ramirez major decision (loss) to Tyler Voss.

126 Chad Nichols fall (loss) to Trey Stramel.

132 Miguel Aguilera fall (win) over Keden Frahm.

138 Rudy Hernandez fall (win) over Thomas Dennis.

145 Garret Edwards major decision (win) over Konnor Griffin.

152 Luke Barker fall (win) over Wyatt Tubbs.

160 Marcelino Otero technical fall (win) over Zach Griffin.

170 Ruben Rayas fall (win) over Cade Lanning.

182 Ryan Parga technical fall (win) Nick Rehmer.

195 Armondo Monreal fall (loss) to Hagan Booi.

220 Santonio Turner fall (loss) to Tyler Rehmer.

285 Dodge City (forfeit) to Declan Ryan.

138 Exhibition Alejandro Ramirez fall (win) over Jake Franz.

220 Exhibition Luis Davila fall (loss) to Tyler Rehmer.

