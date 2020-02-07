Genesis Family Health will be giving free dental screenings at its medical clinics in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal, and Ulysses through its Lifetime Smiles program for National Children’s Dental Health Month.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and throughout the month, Genesis Family Health’s Lifetime Smiles program will be present at each of their medical sites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be hosting an oral health education booth where anyone can come in for a free dental screening, fluoride treatment, and toothbrushes for children two and under.

The booths will be hosted at the sites: Dodge City on Feb. 18; Ulysses on Feb. 12; Liberal on Feb. 26 and Garden City on Feb. 27. Genesis Family Health is also holding a coloring contest in which children can color and create their own superhero.

Winners will be selected at the end of the month and receive a free Smile kit.

Genesis Family Health offers medical, dental, behavioral health, and social services to communities in southwest Kansas.

In addition to those services, the organization also offers several special health programs including its very own Lifetime Smiles dental outreach program.

The focus of the program is providing students across southwest Kansas with oral health education, along with free dental screenings and fluoride applications.

Elaine Lopez is the program coordinator and Vanessa Rosas, RDH is the hygienist.

To schedule an appointment, call -620-275-1766.

For more information on Genesis Family Health and its mission to serve southwest Kansas, visit www.genesisfamilyhealth.org or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/genesisfamilyhealth.