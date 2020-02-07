Today’s Birthday (02/07/20). Expand and grow through community collaboration this year. Generate incredible results with steady participation, brainstorming and planning. Winter consideration and planning prepare you for a summer community transition, energizing your health and work. Navigate winter ice with someone beloved, empowered by a powerful team. Link arms.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially irresistible with Venus in your sign. Take action for matters of the heart this month. Beautify your surroundings, wardrobe and personal style.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy home comforts. With Venus in Aries this month, fantasies abound. Discover hidden beauty from the past. Keep confidences. Recharge through domestic pleasures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular; take advantage. Get public and social over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Group collaborations thrive. Connect and share.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available. Assume authority this month, with Venus in Aries. Advance to new professional heights. Take on greater leadership for rising status and influence.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the power and confidence to get results. Discover value and beauty this month, with Venus in Aries. Make travel plans. Investigate a passion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plot your upcoming moves. An increase in your assets, income and wealth is possible this month, with Venus in Aries. Budget carefully. Coordinate team efforts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance your shared objectives together. Collaborations and partnerships flourish over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Connect over what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Passion feeds your career. Practice for peak physical performance this month, with Venus in Aries. Discover fresh enthusiasm that energizes your work. Get your heart pumping.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Aries. Artistic efforts work in your favor. A powerful attraction pulls you toward someone beautiful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Beautify your space. Your home can become your love nest over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Share domestic bliss with your family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner. Benefit through creative arts over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Write, publish and broadcast your message. Express your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Practice for best physical performance. This month can get especially lucrative, with Venus in Aries. Rake in the bucks. Exercise, eat well and rest.