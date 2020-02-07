A Topeka man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that included first-degree murder linked to last July's killing of a Topeka teenager who was fatally shot while driving a car that was being chased by another vehicle.

Shawnee County District Judge Steven Ebberts on Friday set a July 13 trial date for Lavonte D. Johnson, 23, who faces felony charges of first-degree murder and the criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, according to court records.

Johnson was one of three defendants bound over for trial last November on those charges linked to the July 25 shooting death of Joaquin McKinney, 16.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said McKinney was driving a vehicle, which was being chased by another vehicle on S.E. 37th Street in the area of its intersection with S.E. Adams, when shots were fired from the other vehicle. McKinney was struck and killed.

The other defendants are Zachary J. McFall and Danny K. Williams, who were both 16 when McKinney was killed.

McFall is set to be tried as an adult beginning March 16. Williams is to be tried as an adult beginning April 6.