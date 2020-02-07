The interim superintendent of Lansing public schools soon will be able to drop “interim” from his title.

The interim superintendent of Lansing public schools soon will be able to drop “interim” from his title.

The Lansing Board of Education has selected Dan Wessel to serve as the school district’s superintendent.

“It’s exciting to continue leading the community that has given a lot to me and I look forward to giving back,” he said.

Wessel has been serving as the interim superintendent since July following the resignation of former Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam.

Wessel said the school board approved a two-year contract for him as the new superintendent. The new contract will go into effect in July.

Board members selected Wessel for the position after interviewing him and four other candidates.

Wessel was approved for the job Thursday after board members completed their fifth interview, according to Sharon Burns, community relations coordinator for the district.

Wessel has been with the Lansing school district since 1996. He previously taught at Lansing High School as a math and computer teacher. He also has served at the high school as an assistant principal. He was serving as an assistant superintendent before becoming the interim superintendent.

As superintendent, Wessel will earn annual a salary of $141,818.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR