According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, on Feb. 5 at approximately 6:45 p.m. Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 21, turned himself in to authorities in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Gonzalez had been wanted by the Ford County Sheriff's Office regarding a rape and aggravated kidnapping case as of Jan. 30, according to Carr.

In that time, the Ford County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation, were searching for Dolores Perez, 18, who reportedly was last seen with Gonzalez on Jan. 22, according to Perez's family.

On Sunday. Feb. 9 Carr in a news release said that Perez had been located.

"Perez walked into a law enforcement agency today Feb. 9, around 11:30 a.m. after learning she had been reported as a missing person," Carr said in the news release.

Gonzalez will be transported back to Ford County once extradition is taken care of.

