It was a bit of David vs Goliath when the Dodge City Red Demons boys took on the WAC leading Hays Indians.

With players standing 6'10", 6'7" and 6' 6" the Indians had a definite height advantage.

They used that height advantage to keep most of the Demons shots beyond the perimeter and took a 69-48 victory over the Demons.

The Demons played the Indians close in the first quarter with three ties and five lead changes but it was a 13-11 lead for Hays at the end of the first.

After a couple more lead changes to start the second, the Indians went on an 8-0 run but the Demons fought back with three pointers to get within two.

A couple of late baskets in the second quarter gave the Indians a 30-23 half time lead.

The Indians had a 16-0 advantage for points in the paint at the end of the half.

In the third, the Indians went on a 9-0 run as their height kept almost all of the Demons shots from beyond the three point line. Hays outscored them 8 points in the third for a 51-36 lead at the end of the quarter.

Hays continued to dominate the boards and kept the Demons shooting mostly from beyond the three point line. The Demons kept trying the three pointer but they weren't falling. With their height, the Indians dominated the defensive boards and limited the Demons second chance rebounds.

The Demons hit 13 three pointers in the game but it wasn't nearly enough.

For the Demons, Cooper Scheck led the team with 15 points, all three pointers.

Dawson Taylor had 10 points with 2 three pointers, Aidan Sowers had 8 points with 2 three pointers, Cooper Lowell had six points, both were three pointers, John Johnson had a rough night with just 5 points including 1 three pointer while Enrique Chavez added a three pointer of his own.

