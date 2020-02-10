Things got off to a slow start Friday night when the Dodge City High School Lady Demons took on the Hays Lady Indians.

Hays had some big shots and the team just didn't guard like they should, said Coach Kelley Snodgrass.

Snodgrass took a time out when the Indians had a 7-2 lead in the first quarter to get the team back on track and the Demons responded. They took the lead and never looked back to score a 56-34 victory over the Indians.

"It was good team basketball after a slow start," said Snodgrass. "We had 18 assists as a team."

Three Demons players were in double figures, Camree Johnson with 14, Amaya Perez with 13 and Becca Unruh with 11 along with Chidera Okoro with 9.

Kisa Unruh had a rough night with no points but she and Lauren Gleason found the open players and had four assists each.

Perez has three steals and Mataya Clark had good minutes with 5 rebounds and 2 big put backs. Kate Foster hit a big three that sparked the run in the third quarter.

"We have a lot of defensive weapons," Snodgrass said.

The team was on the plus side on rebounding and they took care of the ball. Bench play was huge against Hays.

The bench had 20 points and no turnovers.

"We had a lot of depth from the bench," Snodgrass said.

As a team, they hit 42% from the field and took 29 more shots. They were just 2-8 from the free throw line, had the edge in rebounds 30-21 and had 18 assists.

The Demons caused 21 Hays turnovers leading to 17 points while the Demons had 10 turnovers so they won the turnover battle. There was 1 tie and 3 lead changes.

The Lady Demons are now 12-4 on the season and 3-2 in WAC play. Snodgrass said the teams ball control and out rebounding their opponents were keys to success this season.

On offense, the team has been making that extra pass to get the open shot.

In the majority of Demon wins, they have had 15-plus assists.

"Good team basketball is the key," Snodgrass said.

Next up for the Demons is a trip to Ulysses on Feb. 11. This is the second meeting between the teams this year. The Demons won the first game with a big margin of victory and broke a lot of records in what was one of their better games of the season.

While Ulysses is a young team and Snodgrass said is sure they are improving, the Demons will have to execute against their zone and do a better job defensively.

